CCMS Soccer Falls to Warren County

A great start gave way to an avalanche of goals as the Warren County Middle School soccer team crushed a shorthanded Coffee County Middle School team 9 to 1. Missing midfielder Marley Perry, who suffered an injury in the game with Tullahoma, Warren County was able to control the middle of the field and the time of possession in the lopsided win.
Katie Cotton got the lone goal for Coffee Middle in the 10th minute as she was unassisted. That goal gave the Lady Raiders a 1 to 0 lead. Warren County responded by adding 4 goals in the first half. The Lady Raiders are back in action on Monday at 5 PM as White County visited the CCMS pitch. Thunder Radio will b eon hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage will begin at 5:20.