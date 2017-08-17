CCMS Soccer Falls to Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team opened their season on Thursday night in McMinnville as they took on the Lady Pioneers of Warren County Middle School. Warren County scored a goal in each half to drop the Lady Raiders by a final score of 2 to 1.
Warren County scored first in the 15th minute and took that 1 to 0 lead into the half. Coffee County’s Katie Cotten knotted the game at 1 in the 36th minute. With 2 and a half minutes left, Warren County tallied the game winner.
The Lady Raiders will return home on Monday, August 28th when they host their home opener against North Franklin. That match will kick off at 5 PM.