CCMS Soccer Falls to Tullahoma on Friday

Facing the Lady Cats for the 2nd time in 10 days, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Tullahoma Middle to the CCMS pitch on Friday. Coffee County was looking for a season sweep after winning the earlier game 3 to 2 in Tullahoma. On Friday night, Tullahoma got off to a fast start as they dropped the Lady Raiders 3 to 1.
Tullahoma got on the board in the 3rd minute to put Coffee County in an early 1 nil hole. The Lady Cats added a goal in the 11th minute forcing Coach Travis O’Kelley to shake up his defensive positioning. Coffee County was able to shut out Tullahoma through the rest of the half but gave up a 3rd goal 2 minutes into the second half. Jorja Waggoner scored the Lady Raiders’ lone goal in the 58th minute to avoid the shutout.
Coffee County is back in action on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. That conference match is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 PM at Shelbyville Central High.