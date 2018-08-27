CCMS Soccer Falls to Tullahoma

The young and inexperienced Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County Middle School hosted Tullahoma on Monday afternoon. A pair of 2nd half goals powered Tullahoma to a 3 to 1 conference win.
In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, a pretty even first half sent the two teams to intermission with Tullahoma up top 1 to 0. The Cats scored in the 6th minute but the teams were even in shots on goal at 4 at the half. In the second half, Tullahoma began to wear down the Lady Raiders in the midfield as they outshot Coffee County 7 to 2. The Cats added goals in the 34th and 57th minutes to take a 3 nil lead. With under 2 minutes to play, 8th grader Katie Cotton dribbled from her defensive position in the defensive 3rd all the way to the top of the box and scored an unassisted goal to stave off the shutout. Caleigh Pratt had 9 saves in goal for Coffee Middle.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday night as they play host to South Franklin. The evening will also be 8th Grade Night. The match is set to get underway at 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/