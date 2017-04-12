CCMS Soccer Falls to South Franklin

Despite playing an even 2nd half with South Franklin, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team gave up 3 first half goals as they fell to the visiting Trojans 5 to 3 on Wednesday night in Manchester. The Red Raiders struggled to find an offensive attack in the first half as South led 3 to 0 at the intermission.
In the second half, Aidan Abellana scored on a penalty kick and Jamie Norris added a goal on an assist by Isaiah Campbell. Coffee County gave up a pair of goals themselves in the 2nd half in spite of controlling the critical middle of the field.
The Red Raiders return to the pitch on Monday when they travel to Tullahoma for a conference match with the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 5 PM at East Middle School.