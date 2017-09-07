«

CCMS Soccer Falls to South Franklin

Ellie Fann of CCMS Soccer

After a slow start, a late Coffee County Middle School rally was not enough as the Lady Raider soccer team fell at South Franklin on Thursday.  The Lady Raiders gave up 4 first half goals to fall behind 4 to 1 at intermission.  A frantic second half rally came up short as Coffee County fell by a final score of 4 to 3.

Jorga Waggoner got Coffee County’s only goal in the first half.  Ellie Fann added the Lady Raiders’ 2nd goal in the 45th minute off a corner kick from Jayda Wright.  Marley Perry added the Lady Raiders’ final goal in the final minute.

The loss drops Coffee County to 2 and 2 on the year and 1 and 2 in conference play.  The Lady Raiders are back in action on Friday when they play host to Tullahoma.  That match gets underway at 4:45.