CCMS Soccer Falls to South Franklin

After a slow start, a late Coffee County Middle School rally was not enough as the Lady Raider soccer team fell at South Franklin on Thursday. The Lady Raiders gave up 4 first half goals to fall behind 4 to 1 at intermission. A frantic second half rally came up short as Coffee County fell by a final score of 4 to 3.
Jorga Waggoner got Coffee County’s only goal in the first half. Ellie Fann added the Lady Raiders’ 2nd goal in the 45th minute off a corner kick from Jayda Wright. Marley Perry added the Lady Raiders’ final goal in the final minute.
The loss drops Coffee County to 2 and 2 on the year and 1 and 2 in conference play. The Lady Raiders are back in action on Friday when they play host to Tullahoma. That match gets underway at 4:45.