CCMS Soccer Falls to North Franklin

A bad first 10 minutes and a bad last 10 minutes were how CCMS soccer coach Kenny Lockhart described Thursday night’s game with North. The visiting Gators controlled the time of possession during those crucial time frames to blank Coffee County 3 to 0 on Thursday night at the Raiders’ home pitch.
North used pressure in the final seconds of the first half to score goals in the 26th and 28th minutes and send the match to the half at 2 to nil. North tacked on their last goal in the 37th minute to put the game out of reach for the Raiders. Coffee County’s lack of depth was evident in the closing minutes of each half as the Raiders could not mount an effective counterattack.
Coffee County is off until Monday, April 3rd for Spring Break. The Raiders will be back at home on that night as they will play host to South Franklin. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.