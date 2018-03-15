CCMS Soccer Falls to Harris

In a make-up game from Monday, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Harris to CCMS on Thursday. Taking on the perennial conference power Eagles, the young Red Raiders were looking for their 3rd conference win of the year. The younger and smaller Raiders had no answers for Harris in a 9 to 0 loss.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4 to 0 lead in the first 15 minutes as they controlled the time of possession. Harris carried a 5 to 0 lead into the half. Coffee County got a decent scoring chance in the 22nd minute but a save by the Harris keeper kept the Raiders off the scoreboard.
The Red Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday as they welcome North Franklin to CCMS. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.