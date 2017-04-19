CCMS Soccer Falls to Harris on Wednesday Night

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday for a conference match-up with Harris. The Raiders continued to show improvement but their youth and inexperience, especially on defense, cost them a chance at an upset. Harris ended taking the match by a final score of 3 to 1.
Harris got on the board first in the 21st minute to give them a 1 to 0 lead. A pair of defensive mistakes saw the Raiders add own goals in the 23rd and 26th minutes to put them in a 3 to 0 hole at the half. In the second half, Dyllan Toledo scored in the 56th minute for Coffee County’s lone mark.
The Raiders will travel to Winchester on Thursday for the final regular season game of the year against North Franklin. That match will kick off at 5 PM.