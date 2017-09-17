CCMS Soccer Falls to Algood on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team traveled to Putnam County on Friday to tangle with Algood in a non-conference friendly. Still short-handed due to injury, the Lady Raiders dropped the contest 4 to 1.
After surrendering a goal in the 27th minute to Algood, the Lady Raiders leveled the match 3 minutes later. Katie Cotten notched an unassisted goal to send the non-district tied at the half. Algood turned up the pressure on their home pitch in the second half to tally the final 3 goals of the game.
Coffee Middle returns home on Monday at 5 PM as White County visits the CCMS pitch. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage will begin at 4:50.