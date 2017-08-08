CCMS Soccer Falls in Tuesday Scrimmage

After holding Siegel scoreless for 25 minutes, the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider soccer team saw the Lady Stars notch 2 goals in the final minutes of the first half. The Stars carried that momentum into the second half as they banged home 4 goals in the final 30 minute half on their way to a 6 to 0 scrimmage win.
The Lady Raiders were held to 7 shots on the night against the talented Siegel team. Coffee County struggled to maintain possession and effectively mount an offensive attack as Siegel was able to put up 21 shots. Lady Raider keeper Lucy Riddle played well as she made 10 saves on the night. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in shots with 4.
The Lady Raiders will host their annual Kickin Cancer Scrimmage PlayDay on Saturday at CCMS. Games will begin at 9 AM as 7 teams from 6 different counties will be in action in the daylong event.