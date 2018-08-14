CCMS Soccer Falls in Season Opener to Harris

Opening the 2018 season on their home pitch, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team hosted conference foe Harris on Monday. The young Lady Raiders had few answers for the Eaglettes as they fell by a final score of 10 to 0.
Harris raced out to a 4 nil lead in the first 18 minutes of the match building a 5 to 0 halftime lead. After some Coffee County defensive adjustments, the Lady Raiders held the score to 7 nil with 8 minutes remaining in the match. But the Harris starters tacked on 3 goals in the final 8 minutes, including one in the closing seconds to get the win. Coffee County fought until the end as they had 3 shots on frame in the final 10 minutes, but could not get a goal.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday for another conference match. Coffee Middle will take on Warren County at CCMS. That match will kick off at 5 PM.