CCMS Soccer Falls in Scrimmage Match to Algood

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Algood to CCMS on Monday for a preseason scrimmage. The Lady Raiders, who open the regular season next Monday, were looking to get in some work before Saturday’s scrimmage play day. Despite a good start and a strong finish, the Lady Raiders fell by a final score of 5 to 0.
The Lady Raiders outshot Algood 4 to 2 in the opening 10 minutes with neither team getting on the scoreboard. Algood scored off a deflection in the 14th minute and used that momentum to add 3 more goals in the next 8 minutes plus another goal 2 minutes into the 2nd half. Coffee County was able to put 4 shots on frame in the 2nd half, including a penalty kick in the 48th minute, but could not get on the scoreboard.
The Lady Raiders will host their 14th Annual Kickin’ Cancer Play Day on Saturday at CCMS. Games will begin at 9 AM and the CCMS varsity and JV teams will be in action. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit the Middle Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.