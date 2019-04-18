«

CCMS Soccer Falls at Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team visited Tullahoma on Wednesday night for a crucial conference matchup.  With 2nd place in the district on the line, the Raiders and the Cats squared off in a battle of rivals.  Coffee County had few answers for Tullahoma as they lost 6 to 2.

Javier Rodriquez had both goals for Coffee Middle as they fell to 3 and 2 in conference play.  The Red Raiders return to the pitch on Friday when they travel to Winchester for a conference tilt with the Gators.  That match will kick off at 4:45 PM at Franklin County High School.