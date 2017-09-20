CCMS Soccer Falls at Harris on Wednesday

Lady Raider soccer team of CCMS traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday to take on Harris. The match, originally scheduled for September 11th, served as the final regular season match of the year for Coffee Middle. The shorthanded Lady Raiders could not muster an offense against the Eaglettes as they fell 2 to 0.
The Lady Raiders are back in action the next 2 weekends in the Junior Varsity and Varsity CTC tournaments. The varsity tournament will be held on Saturday, September 30th at Warren County. The JV tournament will be this Saturday and will be hosted by North and held at Franklin County High School. The JV team will play pool play games at 9 AM against North and 11:20 AM against Harris. The semifinals and finals will be played on Saturday afternoon.