CCMS Soccer Drops Tullahoma

Coming off a strong 2nd half on Monday, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday for a conference match. After spotting the Lady Cats an early goal, Coffee County roared back to capture the 3 to 2 win.
Tullahoma got on the board in the 6th minute to take the early lead. Coffee County knotted the game in the 12th minute as they pressed the attack and forced Tullahoma into an own goal. Marley Perry added a goal 3 minutes later to give the Lady Raiders a 2 to 1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Jorja Waggoner found the back of the net in the 39th minute to give the Lady Raiders a 3 to 1 lead. Perry was credited with the assist on the play. Tullahoma scored a goal in the 68th minute to make it a one goal game, but Coffee County was able to run out the final 2 minutes for the win.
The Lady Raiders hit the road on Thursday for a nonconference friendly with North Franklin. That match will take place in Winchester and will begin at 5 PM.