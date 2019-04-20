«

CCMS Soccer Closes out Strong Season With Finals Berth

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team capped off their most successful season of the decade.  Coffee County advanced to the CTC tournament finals with a 3 to 2 win over Tullahoma on Saturday afternoon.  In the finals the Red Raiders were stopped by Harris 3 to 0.

Against Tullahoma, Javier Rodriquez got Coffee Middle on the board in the 1st half to make the score 1 nil at the half.  In the second half, Julius Norris potted a pair of goals to build the Raider lead to 3 nil.  Tullahoma scrapped their way back into the match with a pair of goals late but could not catch up to Coffee County.   The win avenged a 6 to 2 regular season loss to Tullahoma.

In the finals, Coffee County took on a Harris team that blitzed through the conference all season long including an 8 to 0 win in Shelbyville.   Coffee County played exceptionally well but fell 3 to 0.  After the match, Coffee County’s Peyton Pobanz, Isaiah Campbell and Javier Rodriquez were named to the all-conference team.