CCMS Soccer Claims Bronze Cup In Raider Tournament on Saturday

Coffee County opened up play on Saturday morning taking on a physical Lincoln County team. The Raiders got a pair of goals in the first 6 minutes to capture an early lead and Adam Petty was clean in goal as Coffee County won 3 to 0. Emilio Contrez got a goal in the 4th minute from 30 yards out on a pretty volley over the keeper’s head. Hayden Hargrove found the back of the net in the 6th minute to give the Raiders a 2 to 0 lead at the half. In the second half, Isaiah Campbell netted a goal in the final minute. Petty finished the game with 9 saves.
In the finals, Coffee County was matched up against Upperman and it turned out that the Bees were no match for the Raider offensive onslaught. Coffee County scored 10 goals in the first 40 minutes of the match to run away with a 10 to 2 win. The Raiders got goals from Contrez, Hargrove, Dyllan Toledo, Blake Young and Jamie Norris in the title game win. The win improves the Raiders record to 3 and 4 on the season. Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday when they welcome White County to the CCMS Pitch. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.