CCMS Soccer Blasts White County on 8th Grade Night

Coffee County got all 8 goals in the first half as Coach O’Kelley had the Lady Raiders stop shooting after the 18th minute. Katie Cotton got a goal in the 4th minute unassisted and followed that up one minute later off an assist from Anna Amado. Alexis Rayman added an unassisted goal in the 7th minute before Jayda Wright scored in the 9th minute off a feed from Haleigh Richardson. Kelsey Brantley scored to make it 5 to 0 in the 14th minute off a pass from Cotton. Ellie Fann notched a gaol in the 15th minute after a feed from Ariana Hansen. Wright added her second goal in the 16th minute on a free kick and Caitlyn Garrett added the 8th goal in the 19th minute with Brantley getting the assist
The win ups Coffee County’s record to 3 and 5 on the season and 2 and 3 in conference play. The Lady Raiders travel to Harris on Wednesday night for a conference match with Harris. Opening kick is scheduled for 5 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.
To download a copy of the broadcast, go to: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/