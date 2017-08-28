CCMS Soccer Blasts North Franklin

After a scoreless first half, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team exploded for 5 goals in the second half, with 3 of them coming in a 5 minute period, to dump North Franklin on Monday night. Coffee County captured the conference win in dominating fashion as 5 different Lady Raiders found the back of the net.
Jayda Wright got the Lady Raiders on the board with an unassisted goal. Anna Amado added the 2nd goal on an assist from Marley Perry. Katie Cotton made it 3 to 0 for Coffee County off a feed from Wright. Marley Perry got the 4th goal after a pass from Amado and Ellie Fann closed out the Coffee County scoring with an unassisted goal. North added their lone goal late to close out the scoring.
Coffee County is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Lady Wildcats. That match will get underway at 5:30 PM at East Middle School.