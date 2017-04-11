CCMS Soccer Blanks White County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed White County to their home pitch on Tuesday for a non-conference match-up. After a scoreless first half, Coffee County found the back of the net 4 times in the second half to claim a 4 to 0 win.
Aiden Abellana scored a pair of goals, including one off of a penalty kick. Hayden Hargrove netted the other 2 goals for the Red Raiders who won their 3rd match in a row.
The Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome South Franklin to CCMS. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.