CCMS Soccer Blanks White County

Hayden Hargrove of CCMS soccer

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed White County to their home pitch on Tuesday for a non-conference match-up.  After a scoreless first half, Coffee County found the back of the net 4 times in the second half to claim a 4 to 0 win.

Aiden Abellana scored a pair of goals, including one off of a penalty kick.  Hayden Hargrove netted the other 2 goals for the Red Raiders who won their 3rd match in a row.

The Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome South Franklin to CCMS.  Opening kick is set for 5 PM.