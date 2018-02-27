CCMS Soccer Begins Ryan Wood Era with Win

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team opened their regular season on Tuesday at home hosting White County. The match was also the first for new head coach Ryan Wood. The Red Raiders got the season off to a great start with a 3 to 1 win.
Coffee County got a pair of goals in the final 3 minutes of the first half as Javier Rodriquez got a goal in the 27th minute and Julius Norris made it 2 – nil with a goal in the 28th minute. White County got on the board in the 1st minute of the 2nd half to cut the Raider lead to 2 to 1. Rodriquez found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to cap off the Raiders’ season opening win.
The Raider soccer team will hit the pitch again on Thursday when they travel to Winchester to take on North Franklin. That match will be a non-conference “friendly” with their conference rival Gators. That match will kick off at 5 PM.