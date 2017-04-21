CCMS Soccer Battles Hard but Falls at North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team finished their regular season in Winchester on Thursday with a matchup against North Franklin. Despite trailing in ball possession, the Raiders took the favored Gators to the half scoreless before falling 2 to 0.
North dominated the time of possession in the matchup but Coffee County managed to fend off a goal from North Franklin until the second half. The Gators got goals in the 37th and 52nd minutes for the winning margin. Coffee County will now prepare for next week’s conference tournament. The Raiders opponent and game time will be announced early next week.