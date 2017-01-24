CCMS Red Raiders Season Ends in CTC Tournament Quarterfinals

The Red Raider basketball team put their 5 game winning streak on the line Tuesday night when they opened play in the Central Tennessee Conference postseason tournament. Coffee County, who had won 6 of their last 7 games opened tournament play against North Franklin. Despite a strong 2nd quarter rally, the Red Raiders saw their season come to an end in a 44 to 29 loss to the Gators.
After trailing by 8 points after the 1st quarter, Coffee County outscored North 11 to 4 in the second period to head to intermission down by a point. At the half, the Gators tweaked their press defense as put up 21 points in the 3rd quarter to put the game out of reach.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Jaxon Vaughn who finished with 20 points. Trevor Horne added 4 points while Hayden Hullett and Kyle Farless each chipped in 2 points. The Red Raiders wil end the season with a record of 11 and 8 overall.
The Lady Raiders will return to tournament action on Friday night when they have their semifinal matchup against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between North Franklin and West Tullahoma. That game will tip off at 5:00 PM and will be held at Tullahoma High School.