CCMS Red Raiders Fall in Sub-Sectional to LaVergne Middle

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider basketball team saw their season come to a close on Monday night in the TMSAA sub-sectional round at LaVergne Middle School. The Red Raiders, playing without Connor Shemwell, were unable to keep pace with the athletic and talented Wolverines. Coffee Middle fell by a final score of 60 to 27.
The Red Raiders fell behind 15 to 4 after one period and 32 to 8 at the half to LaVergne. In the second half, Coffee County was able to get some more production from their offense but not enough to catch the home-standing Wolverines.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Hayden Garr who finished with 11 points, including a trio of 3 pointers in the second half. Dayne Crosslin and Jacob Holder each added 4 points. Aiden Abellana and Ethan Hargrove each chipped in 3.