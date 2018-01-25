CCMS Raiders Fall in CTC Quarterfinals

Despite an injury to their leading scorer, and a poor shooting performance at the free throw line, the Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders pushed the favored North Gators to overtime on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the CTC Boys’ Basketball Tournament. In the extra period, North was able to make the shots it needed to hold off the Red Raiders and end their season. Coffee County fell by a final score of 28 to 24.
Coffee County held North scoreless for a 10 minute stretch of the 2nd half as they built a 4 point lead in the 4th quarter. But the Gators responded to tie the game in the final minute to send the game to overtime. North outscored the Raiders 6 to 2 in the overtime period to capture the win.
Te Red Raiders were led in scoring by Dayne Crosslin who had 9 points on three 3 point baskets. Jacob Holder finished with 6 points and Aiden Abellana added 4 points.
The Coffee County Middle Lady Raiders will take part in the semifinals of the girls’ tournament on Friday. Coffee County will take on West Tullahoma at the Coffee County Middle School Gym. Tip-off is set for 4:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring all the action. Lucky Knott will bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series beginning with the pregame show at 4:20.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/