CCMS Opens Season With Split at West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams opened the 2017-2018 season on Monday night in Tullahoma. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Raiders and Lady fought to a spilt with West Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders captured a 30 to 12 win while the Red Raiders fell by a score of 56 to 35.
The Lady Raiders outscored West 12 to 1 in the 2nd period to put the game out of reach by halftime. Coach George Pearson was able to empty his bench in the 2nd half in the dominating conference win. Marley Perry led all scorers as she had 14 points, including a pair of 3 pointers in the decisive 2nd period. Kiya Ferrell chipped in 7 points.
First half foul trouble, punctuated by a pair of 3 point plays by West in the opening minute of the 2d period but Coffee Middle in a deep hole in the boys’ game at the half. A rally to begin the 2nd half saw the Raiders cut the deficit from 17 points to 12. But West was able to force several Raider turnovers down the stretch to grab the win. The Raiders were led in scoring by Connor Shemwell who finished with 9 points. Jacob Holder added 7 points and Aiden Abellana chipped in 6 points.
Coffee Middle is back in action next week when they take part in the Rockvale Tournament in Rutherford County. The tournament opens up on Monday, the Raiders and Lady Raiders first round opponents and game times will be announced later this week.
You can download copies of the broadcasts by visiting: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/