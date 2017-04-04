CCMS Netters Sweep Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday to take on their Wildcat rivals. In a match played at Lakewood Country Club, the Raiders and Lady Raiders captured a pair of match wins.
The Lady Raiders kept their perfect record alive with their second match win of the year 4 to 0. Sydney Bell, Jayda Wright and Anna Amado all won in singles play. The doubles team of Lucy Riddle and Wren Lawson picked up a win in doubles play.
The Red Raiders improved to 2 and 0 as well, dropping the Wildcats 5 to 2. Luke Irwin, Landen Booth, Tyler Rigney and Loren Hansen all won in singles play. The doubles team of Booth and Hansen got a win in their doubles match.
The CCMS netters return to the court on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. That match gets underway at 4 PM.