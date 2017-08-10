CCMS Middle Falls in Coffee Cup Game to Tullahoma

After stopping the Raiders in their first possession, Tullahoma scored on a 40 yard run on their first play from scrimmage. The 2 point conversion made it 8 to 0. The Cats tacked their 2nd touchdown in their 2nd possession to take a 16 to 0 lead. It appeared that Coffee County had cut the deficit to a touchdown in the second quarter when Connor Shemwell hit Ethan Baker on a 30 yard touchdown pass only to have the play called back due to a penalty on a late flag.
Tullahoma tacked on 3 more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter to take the 38 point lead and make the 4th quarter a running clock. Coffee County was able to move the ball effectively late, but ran out of time inside the 15 yard line.
Connor Shemwell faced pressure all night when he dropped back to pass but was able to complete passes of more than 10 yards to Ethan Baker and Elijah Clemmons. Baker and Kelby Walker ran the ball effectively for Coffee County when they could get to the perimeter.
The Raiders are back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Cleveland to take on Lake Forest Middle School. That game is set to begin at 7 PM EDT and 6 PM Central time. You can download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/