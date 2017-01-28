CCMS Lady Raiders Win to Advance to Saturday’s Conference Final

Looking toward their 2nd consecutive CTC title, the Lady Raiders advanced to Saturday’s finals with a 47 to 34 win over North Franklin on Friday night. The win sets up a finals matchup with the regular season conference champion Warriorettes of White County. That matchup will take place at 5 PM on Saturday at Tullahoma High School.
The Lady Raiders jumped on North early with a 14 point outburst in the 1st quarter to take a 14 to 2 lead they would never relinquish. The Lady Gators fought back to cut the deficit to 6 points at the half, but Coffee County only allowed North to get to the free throw 3 times in the 2nd half to keep the clock moving.
Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 29 points. Kylie Phillips finished with 8 points including a pair of 3 pointers. Kaylee Smartt added 6 points as the Lady Raiders improved to 16 and 4 on the season.
Coffee County advances to Saturday night’s final as they take on White County who handed the Lady Raiders 2 of their 4 losses on the season. That championship game will get underway at 5 PM and will be held at Tullahoma High School. Coffee County also accepted a bid to play in the TMSAA sectional championship which will begin this weekend. The Lady Raiders will host a home game for the Sub-Sectional on Sunday afternoon at CCMS. Coffee County will take on Blackman Middle with the hope of returning to their 2nd straight TMSAA Sectional State Final.