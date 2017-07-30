CCMS Lady Raiders Show Well at Saturday Play Day

After finishing with a perfect 4 and 0 record in pool play on Saturday, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team entered the single elimination tournament of the CHS Middle School Play Day as the #2 seed. The Lady Raiders advanced to the semifinal round before dropping a 3 set match to Unity. Unity went on the win the 3rd annual event.
To say the Lay Raiders were perfect in pool play would not be much of an exaggeration as they did not drop a set. Coffee Middle won their 4 matches each in 2 sets. The Lady Raiders opened the day on Saturday with a straight set win over Eagleville by set scores of 25-15 and 25-19. In their 2nd match, Coffee Middle downed Fayetteville 25 to 20 and 25 to 14. In their 3rd match, the Lady Raiders dispatched conference rival Harris in 2 sets but scores of 25-18 and 25-15. The Lady Raiders finished pool play with a sweep of conference rival North Franklin by scores of 25 to 10 and 25 to 8.
In the tournament opener, Coffee Middle once again dropped Harris in straight sets to advance to the Final 4. In the semifinals the Lady Raiders split the first 2 sets with Unity to set up a decisive game 3. Unity pulled out the win 16 to 14 on their way to an eventual championship. Coach Malaysha Pack was pleased with the play of her team saying they did a “great job.” Returning player and middle hitter Kiya Ferrell led the team in kills along with a strong service game. Lauren Brandt also served well and led the team in assists.
The Lady Raiders open the season on August 10th when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. That match is scheduled for 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured on the September 11th edition of the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series when they host Harris.