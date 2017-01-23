CCMS Lady Raiders Roll Into CTC Basketball Semifinals

The Lady Raider basketball team of Coffee County Middle School opened the defense of their CTC conference title on Monday night taking on Warren County. As has been the case for most of the year, the Coffee County defense led the way in the CTC tournament opening round win. The Lady Raiders found their scoring touch early as they dropped Warren County 46 to 26 to advance to Friday night’s semifinal round.
After a back and forth first 2 minutes, Coffee County forced 6 Warren County turnovers in the first period to race out to a 17 to 4 lead after 1 quarter of play. Coffee County went on a 26 to 7 run in the final 10 minutes of the first half to lead by 23 at the half and put the game out of reach
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Bella Vinson who scored 31 points which included a 7 for 7 performance at the free throw line in the first half. Kiya Ferrell finished with 6 points while Kylie Phillips chipped in 5. The win improves Coffee County to 15 and 4 on the season.
The Lady Raiders will return to action on Friday night in a semifinal matchup with the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between North Franklin and West Tullahoma. That game will tip off at 5:00 PM at Tullahoma High School. The Red Raiders open play on Tuesday night as they will take on North Franklin in an 8 PM game at Tullahoma High School.