CCMS Lady Raiders Fall in Triple Overtime to Whitworth-Buchanan

Hosting a TMSAA sub-sectional game for the 3rd straight year, the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders welcomed Whitworth-Buchanan to CCMS on Monday night. After a five overtime defeat at the hands of Blackman last year in the sub-sectional, this year’s Lady Raider season came to a close in a 3 overtime defeat. Coffee County fell to the Lady Jackets 52 to 49.
Despite leads in the final 90 seconds of both the 2nd and 3rd overtimes, the Lady Raiders saw Whitworth-Buchanan rally to tie the game in the 2nd overtime on a 3 pointer and take the final lead of the night on an offensive rebound and put back.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Marley Perry who finished with 24 points. Kiya Ferrell added 18 points while Aly Harris chipped in 6. The Lady Raiders end the season with a final record of 19 and 4 after winning the CTC Tournament championship on Saturday night.
