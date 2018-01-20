CCMS Lady Raiders Crush Harris, Advance in CTC Tournament

Coming off a stinging loss to North on Monday afternoon, the Lady Raiders of Coffee County Middle School opened up the CTC postseason basketball tournament against Harris on Tuesday night. As it turns out, it appears that the Lady Raiders play pretty well when they are mad. Coffee County jumped out to a big lead early as they dropped the Eaglettes 39 to 17.
The Lady Raiders held Harris to one field goal and one free throw in the first half as they built a 20 to 3 lead at the intermission. Despite emptying the bench in the 4th quarter, Coffee County was able to stretch their lead in the second half to close out the opening round win.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Kiya Ferrell who had 25 points. Marley Perry added 6 points while Alivia Reel, Aly Harris, Lucy Riddle and Hayley Horton each added 2 points in the win. The Lady Raiders now advance to Friday’s semifinals where they will take on the winner of Thursday’s game between West Tullahoma and East Tullahoma. Tip off on Friday is set for 4:30 PM.
The Red Raiders will open up the CTC postseason tournament on Thursday at 5:45 PM at CCMS as they take on North Franklin. Both games will be held at the Coffee County Middle School Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring the broadcast of BOTH games. Lucky Knott will bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
UPDATED TOURNAMENT BRACKETS