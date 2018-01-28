CCMS Lady Raiders Claim Conference Title on Saturday Night

The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 16 to 4 lead in the 1st quarter to effectively take North out of contention early. The Lady Raider defense was able to force the Lady Gators into turnovers as they built the lead to 13 at the half and 16 entering the 4th quarter. The Lady Raiders were 13 of 16 at the free throw line to hold off a late charge by North to run their record to 19 and 3 on the year.
Marley Perry poured in 33 points on the night in perhaps the most incredible performance of her career. Kiya Ferrell added 9 points while Aly Harris finished with 5 points and Alyssa McClanahan and Alivia Reel each chipped in 4 points. Following the tournament, Perry, Ferrell, Harris and McClanahan were named to the All-Conference team. For the Red Raiders, Connor Shemwell and Aiden Abellana also were selected for the All-Conference team.
Both Raider teams will now advance to the sub-sectional on Monday night. The Lady Raiders will host Whitworth-Buchanan at 5 PM. The Red Raiders travel to LaVergne Middle for a 5 PM game. Monday night’s winners will advance to the TMSAA state sectional tournament to be held in Shelbyville later this week.