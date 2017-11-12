CCMS Lady Raiders Capture 3rd Place Finish in Rockvale Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team completed a 2 and 1 record in the Rockvale tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders defeated Stewarts Creek Middle in the consolation game by a final score of 49 to 32 to capture a 3rd place finish. Kiya Ferrell was named to the All-Tournament team.
A fast start gave Coffee Middle a 14 to 6 lead after the 1st quarter. The Lady Raiders led by 11 points at the half and 13 points entering the 3rd quarter. Ferrell finished the contest with 16 points. Marley Perry had 12 points and Alyssa McClannahan tallied 11 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return home on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with Warren County. Lucky Knott will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tipoff is at 6 PM, the pregame show will begin at 5:50 here on Thunder Radio.