CCMS Lady Raiders Advance to CTC Tournament Finals

After building a 5 point lead at the half, the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team punched their ticket for the CTC tournament finals on Friday. Coffee Middle will advance to Saturday’s finals for the 5th straight season with Friday’s win. The Lady Raiders took down rival West Tullahoma by a final score of 30 to 21.
Coffee County used strong defensive pressure and 10 first half points from Marley Perry to take the 12 to 7 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders scored the first 8 points of the 2nd half to build a 13 point lead that was good enough to hold off a late Lady Bobcat rally.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Perry who finished with 18 points. Kiya Ferrell and Nikki Graham each added 4 points. The win was the 18th of the year for Coffee County.
The Coffee County Middle Lady Raiders will now advance to the CTC Tournament finals on Saturday. Coffee County will take on North Franklin in the championship game beginning at 1 PM.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/