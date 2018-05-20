«

CCMS Lady Raider Track Wins CTC Championship; Red Raiders Finish 3rd

The Coffee County Middle School track team rolled into the CTC Track Championships on Friday.  The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders used 29 personal best performances to capture a 1st place finish for the Lady Raiders and a 3rd place finish for the Red Raiders.

The Lady Raiders got a 2nd place finish in the 4×400, a 5th place finish in the 4×200 and a 6th place finish in the 4×100 for the team relays.  Coffee Middle got first place finishes from Madison Rooker in the 800M, Greenlee Woods in the 1600M, Alyssa McClanahan in the shot put, Jayda Wright in the discus and Emma Wood in the long jump.

The Red Raiders won the 4x400M while getting a 6th place finish in the 4x100M and a 7th place finish the 4x200M in the team relay races.  The Coffee County boys got first place finishes from Jacob Rutledge in the 800M and the 1600M, Ethan Welch in the discus, and Ethan Beaty in the 400M.

Individual results are:

Girls

100 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
8 Katie Cotten 14.70 PR
10 Emma Wood 14.98 PR
14 Alyssa McClanahan 15.38 PR
200 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
8 Katie Cotten 30.73 PR
15 Emma Wood 32.7
400 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
5 Alyssa Gipson 01:13.6
7 Kinzie Givens 01:15.2
15 Holli Hancock 1:21.52 PR
800 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Madison Rooker 2:48.69 PR
4 Jorja Waggoner 03:01.5
5 Alexis Wise 3:02.68 PR
1600 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Greenlee Woods 05:56.1
3 Josie Willis 06:34.3
9 Lindsey Grimes 7:11.29 PR
13 Haley Koren Sherrill 08:11.3
4×100 Relay
Place Name Time
6 Relay Team 01:02.0
4×200 Relay
Place Name Time
5 Relay Team 02:10.3
4×400 Relay
Place Name Time
2 Relay Team 05:12.2
Shot Put
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Alyssa McClanahan 32-02.00 PR
2 Marley Perry 32-00.00
8 Chandlar Carter 26-09.00
Discus
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Jayda Wright 75-05 PR
2 Nikki Graham 70-04 PR
3 Marley Perry 68-08 PR
High Jump
Place Name Height
3 Kinzie Givens 4-02.00 PR
6 Katie Cotten 4-00.00
Long Jump
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Emma Wood 13-04.50 PR
2 Madison Rooker 13-01.50 PR
15 Holli Hancock 10-07.25 PR
Boys
100 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
11 Ethan Baker 13.00 PR
14 John McKelvey 13.28 PR
16 Lee Bieder 13.59 PR
200 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
8 Ethan Baker 26.79 PR
13 John McKelvey 27.98
17 Elijah Clemmons 28.73PR
400 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Ethan Beaty 59.27
5 Braison Yancer 1:02.95 PR
13 Phinehas Rollman 1:08.96 PR
800 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Jacob Rutledge 02:17.1
6 Jacob Slabaugh 02:38.7
11 Blake Young 2:44.58 PR
23 Clayton Bryant 3:26.00 PR
1600 Meters
Place Name Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Jacob Rutledge 05:16.3
2 Ethan Welch 05:22.9
10 Bradley Escue 6:13.46 PR
4×100 Relay
Place Name Time
6 Relay Team 56.28
4×200 Relay
Place Name Time
7 Relay Team 02:03.1
4×400 Relay
Place Name Time
1 Relay Team 04:14.3
Shot Put
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
7 Phinehas Rollman 33-01.00
8 Michael Delong 31-07.00
19 Michael Floyd 15-01.00
Discus
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
1 Ethan Welch 127-04 PR
11 Michael Delong 73-11 PR
18 Michael Floyd 39-00
High Jump
Place Name Height
2 Ethan Welch 5-04.00
15 Elijah Clemmons 4-00.00
Long Jump
Place Name Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
12 Braison Yancer 14-00.00 PR
18 Lee Bieder 12-04.00