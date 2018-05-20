CCMS Lady Raider Track Wins CTC Championship; Red Raiders Finish 3rd

The Coffee County Middle School track team rolled into the CTC Track Championships on Friday. The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders used 29 personal best performances to capture a 1st place finish for the Lady Raiders and a 3rd place finish for the Red Raiders.
The Lady Raiders got a 2nd place finish in the 4×400, a 5th place finish in the 4×200 and a 6th place finish in the 4×100 for the team relays. Coffee Middle got first place finishes from Madison Rooker in the 800M, Greenlee Woods in the 1600M, Alyssa McClanahan in the shot put, Jayda Wright in the discus and Emma Wood in the long jump.
The Red Raiders won the 4x400M while getting a 6th place finish in the 4x100M and a 7th place finish the 4x200M in the team relay races. The Coffee County boys got first place finishes from Jacob Rutledge in the 800M and the 1600M, Ethan Welch in the discus, and Ethan Beaty in the 400M.
Individual results are:
Girls
|100 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|8
|Katie Cotten
|14.70 PR
|10
|Emma Wood
|14.98 PR
|14
|Alyssa McClanahan
|15.38 PR
|200 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|8
|Katie Cotten
|30.73 PR
|15
|Emma Wood
|32.7
|400 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|5
|Alyssa Gipson
|01:13.6
|7
|Kinzie Givens
|01:15.2
|15
|Holli Hancock
|1:21.52 PR
|800 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Madison Rooker
|2:48.69 PR
|4
|Jorja Waggoner
|03:01.5
|5
|Alexis Wise
|3:02.68 PR
|1600 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Greenlee Woods
|05:56.1
|3
|Josie Willis
|06:34.3
|9
|Lindsey Grimes
|7:11.29 PR
|13
|Haley Koren Sherrill
|08:11.3
|4×100 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|6
|Relay Team
|01:02.0
|4×200 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|5
|Relay Team
|02:10.3
|4×400 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|2
|Relay Team
|05:12.2
|Shot Put
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Alyssa McClanahan
|32-02.00 PR
|2
|Marley Perry
|32-00.00
|8
|Chandlar Carter
|26-09.00
|Discus
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Jayda Wright
|75-05 PR
|2
|Nikki Graham
|70-04 PR
|3
|Marley Perry
|68-08 PR
|High Jump
|Place
|Name
|Height
|3
|Kinzie Givens
|4-02.00 PR
|6
|Katie Cotten
|4-00.00
|Long Jump
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Emma Wood
|13-04.50 PR
|2
|Madison Rooker
|13-01.50 PR
|15
|Holli Hancock
|10-07.25 PR
|Boys
|100 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|11
|Ethan Baker
|13.00 PR
|14
|John McKelvey
|13.28 PR
|16
|Lee Bieder
|13.59 PR
|200 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|8
|Ethan Baker
|26.79 PR
|13
|John McKelvey
|27.98
|17
|Elijah Clemmons
|28.73PR
|400 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Ethan Beaty
|59.27
|5
|Braison Yancer
|1:02.95 PR
|13
|Phinehas Rollman
|1:08.96 PR
|800 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Jacob Rutledge
|02:17.1
|6
|Jacob Slabaugh
|02:38.7
|11
|Blake Young
|2:44.58 PR
|23
|Clayton Bryant
|3:26.00 PR
|1600 Meters
|Place
|Name
|Time(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Jacob Rutledge
|05:16.3
|2
|Ethan Welch
|05:22.9
|10
|Bradley Escue
|6:13.46 PR
|4×100 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|6
|Relay Team
|56.28
|4×200 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|7
|Relay Team
|02:03.1
|4×400 Relay
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1
|Relay Team
|04:14.3
|Shot Put
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|7
|Phinehas Rollman
|33-01.00
|8
|Michael Delong
|31-07.00
|19
|Michael Floyd
|15-01.00
|Discus
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|1
|Ethan Welch
|127-04 PR
|11
|Michael Delong
|73-11 PR
|18
|Michael Floyd
|39-00
|High Jump
|Place
|Name
|Height
|2
|Ethan Welch
|5-04.00
|15
|Elijah Clemmons
|4-00.00
|Long Jump
|Place
|Name
|Distance(PR indicates Personal Record)
|12
|Braison Yancer
|14-00.00 PR
|18
|Lee Bieder
|12-04.00