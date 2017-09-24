CCMS JV Soccer Team Falls in CTC JV Tournament

Despite a hat trick by Katie Cotten, the Coffee County Middle School JV soccer team could not advance to the semifinal round of the Central Tennessee Conference junior varsity tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders were 0 for 2 in the preliminary pool play round which was not good enough to advance to the semifinals. Coffee Middle dropped matches to North Franklin and Harris.
The Lady Raiders opened play on Saturday morning taking on the host Lady Gators of North. The Lady Raiders could not find the back of the net as they fell 3 nil. In Saturday’s second game, the Lady Raiders got three goals from 7th grader Katie Cotten but it was not enough as they fell by a final of 5 to 3.
The CCMS varsity team opens play in the CTC varsity tournament on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. The Lady Raiders will be without Ellie Fann and Marley Perry due to injuries. Opening kick is set for 6 PM. The Lady Raiders need a win on Monday to punch their ticket to Saturday’s semifinals. The CTC varsity tournament will be held at Warren County.