CCMS JV Baseball Team Goes 1-1-1 in Tullahoma Tournament

Taking part in the Tullahoma JV baseball tournament this weekend, the Coffee County Middle School 7th and 8th graders came home with a record of 1 win, 1 loss and one tie. The Red Raiders opened up play on Saturday morning with a 2 to 2 tie to Tullahoma. They came back with a 10 to 0 win over Oakland, before closing out the tournament on Sunday with a 3 to 1 loss to Heritage.
Trailing 2 to 1 entering the bottom of the 5th inning on Saturday morning, the Red Raiders rallied to push a run across to tie with Tullahoma. Two walks and a hit batsman with 2 outs in the frame allowed Coffee County to capture the tie. The Raiders were held to 3 hits in the game as Nolan Jernigan and Kyler Terry each collected a single. England Bryan had a double for Coffee County.
Against Oakland, the Red Raiders plated 6 runs in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd to power to the win over the Patriots. Jack Anderson had a pair of hits for Coffee Middle. Dayne Crosslin drove in a pair of runs. Jayden Fellers and England Bryan combined to toss the shut-out for the Raiders.
Coming back on Sunday afternoon against Heritage Middle, Coffee County gave up a pair of 1st inning runs and could not catch the Hornets. The Raiders pushed across a run in the 5th inning but stranded runners at 3rd base 3 times in the defeat. Luke Keele walked and scored on an RBI single from Hayden Garr for Coffee Middle’s lone run in the 5th inning. Tyler Craig and Nolan Jernigan also added singles for the JV Raiders.