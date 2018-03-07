CCMS JV Baseball Gets Monday Night Victory

The Coffee County Middle School JV baseball team hosted Grundy County on Monday night at CCMS. The Red Raiders scored in 4 of the 5 innings against the visiting Yellow Jackets. Coffee Middle needed a single run in the bottom of the 5th to earn the mercy rule victory 11 to 1.
Coffee County plated a pair of runs in the 1st inning as Hayden Garr drilled an RBI double and scored on an error by the 3rd baseman on a steal attempt to set the rout in motion. Brady Daughtery had a 2 RBI single as part of a 4 run 2nd inning and Garr hit a 2 RBI inside the park home run in a 4 run 6th inning.
Garr finished the game with 2 hits and 3 RBI to lead the Raider attack. Trey Turner had a single, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored for Coffee County. Daughtery scored twice to go with his single and 2 RBI. Aiden Robertson got the start on the mound and pitched 3 and 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Jack Anderson came on in relief for Coffee Middle and notched 3 strikeouts in an inning and 1/3.