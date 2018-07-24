CCMS Indoor Facility Nears Completion

Just short of a year after the idea of an indoor athletic facility at Coffee County Middle School was born, the dream is in the final stages of becoming a reality. The facility being built is a 60 by 75 foot practice facility with artificial turf, locker rooms, weight room and offices for coaches for football, baseball, softball and soccer. The building is in the process of being erected behind the softball field on the CCMS campus.
Local businessman Robert Gilley, CCMS athletic director Kyle Harris, CCMS Principal Kim Aaron and others undertook discussion in August and after months of design, planning, site work and weather delays, construction began on the facility in the spring. Gilley, the owner of Gilley Crane talked to other businesses and community leaders and coordinated donations of labor and needed materials. Donations for electrical equipment and other needed equipment are still needed.
Harris told WMSR Radio that there is still a need for monetary donations for equipment and other various needs for the complex. Businesses and individuals are asked to help offset the remaining deficit of $30,000. Harris says that people can make donations to the CCMS Athletic Facility and he added that NO taxpayer money will be used for the facility, it will be 100% funded by donations. Donations can be made at the Coffee County Schools central office or at the principal’s office at Coffee County Middle School.
Kyle Harris will be special guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on Thunder Radio this Saturday with Dennis Weaver from Al White Motors beginning at 10 a.m. He will have additional information about the building of the facility and making donations.