CCMS Golf Topples North Franklin on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School golf teams hosted North Franklin on Monday at Willowbrook. The Raiders captured flags in all 4 matches as they cruised to a 9 to 3 win. Westwood was scheduled to take on South Franklin but that match was rescheduled due to a schedule conflict at South.
For the Raiders, the team of Logan Hale and Cole Fowler captured all 3 flags in their 9 hole match. Kira Jarrell and Caleb Jarrell won 2 of the 3 flags in their match. The team of Avery Hill and Zack Tidwell captured 1 flag and the team of Kaleb Jones and Kolby McCormick were awarded 3 flags due to a forfeit.
The linksters from Westwood and Coffee Middle will square off against one another on Tuesday at Old Stone Fort Golf Club. The shotgun start will tee off at 4 PM.