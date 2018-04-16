«

CCMS Golf Topples North Franklin on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School golf teams hosted North Franklin on Monday at Willowbrook.  The Raiders captured flags in all 4 matches as they cruised to a 9 to 3 win.  Westwood was scheduled to take on South Franklin but that match was rescheduled due to a schedule conflict at South.

For the Raiders, the team of Logan Hale and Cole Fowler captured all 3 flags in their 9 hole match.  Kira Jarrell and Caleb Jarrell won 2 of the 3 flags in their match.  The team of Avery Hill and Zack Tidwell captured 1 flag and the team of Kaleb Jones and Kolby McCormick were awarded 3 flags due to a forfeit.

The linksters from Westwood and Coffee Middle will square off against one another on Tuesday at Old Stone Fort Golf Club.  The shotgun start will tee off at 4 PM.