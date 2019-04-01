CCMS Golf Ties Fayetteville in Season Opener

The Coffee County Middle School golf team opened their season at home on Monday as they welcomed Fayetteville to Willowbrook. Playing in teams, and scoring via the Junior PGA flag scoring system, the Raider golfers fought to a 6 to 6 tie with Fayetteville.
The team of Liza Freeze, Maggie Crouch and Madison Winn captured 3 flags in their match. Kira Jarrell and Cadie Prater battled for 1 ½ flags. Austin Dickery and Avery Hill captured 1 flag and Zach Tidwell and Kolby McCormick added the last ½ flag.
The Coffee County golfers will return to the course on Monday when they host North Franklin at Willowbrook. That match will tee off at 4 PM.