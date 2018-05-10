CCMS Golf Season Ends in Conference Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School golf team saw their season come to a close on Thursday afternoon. The Raiders traveled to Shelbyville to take on Liberty at Riverbend Country Club. Liberty defeated the Raiders by a score of 7 ½ to 4 ½ in the Junior PGA flag scoring format.
The Coffee Middle team of Logan Hale and Avery Hill got a 3 to 0 sweep in their matchup to lead the Raider team. Zack Tidwell and Austin Dockrey captured a half flag and the team of Xavier Bartley and Kolby McCormick got the other win for Coffee County. The loss ends the season for the Raiders in the 2nd round of the conference tournament.