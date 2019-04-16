CCMS Golf Rolls Past North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School golf team welcomed North Franklin to Willowbrook on Monday. Competing using the Junior PGA Flag scoring system, the Raiders rolled to a big win over the visitors from Decherd. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 10 ½ to 1 ½ .
The team of Zach Tidwell and Avery Hill captured all 3 flags in their matchup. Madison Winn and Liza Freeze also won 3 flags for the Raiders. The trio of Cadie Prater, Kira Jarrell and Maggie Crouch won 2 ½ flags while the team of Kolby McCormick and Austin Dockery won a pair of flags.
Coffee County will return to action on Monday when they travel to Tims Ford to take on South Franklin at Bear Trace. The shotgun start will go off at 3:30 PM.