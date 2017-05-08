The Coffee County Middle School golf team welcomed Tullahoma to Willowbrook on Monday. The match was the final regular season match of season. The Raider team was only able to capture 1 ½ flags out of a possible 12 to fall to the talented Tullahoma squad. The Raider team of Logan Hale and Chase Hancock got all the points for Coffee County.
Coffee Middle and Westwood will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Tullahoma for the CTC conference tournament. Tee time is set for 9 AM.
CCMS Golf Falls to Tullahoma on Monday
The Coffee County Middle School golf team welcomed Tullahoma to Willowbrook on Monday. The match was the final regular season match of season. The Raider team was only able to capture 1 ½ flags out of a possible 12 to fall to the talented Tullahoma squad. The Raider team of Logan Hale and Chase Hancock got all the points for Coffee County.