CCMS Golf Drops Westwood Golf

The golf teams of Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle teed off against one another on Tuesday in a friendly rivalry matchup at Old Stone Fort. The Raider linksters captured all 4 match wins as they won the matchup 11 flags to 1.
The CCMS team of Logan Hale and Xavier Bartley won their matchup against Brylee Chansky and Chloe Martin 3 to 0. Zack Tidwell and Cole Fowler of the Raiders edged Westwood’s team of Katie and Macie Lawrence 2 to 1. Kaleb Jones and Kira Jarrell of Coffee County out shot Elizabeth Brown of Westwood 3 to 0 and the Raider team of Caleb Jarrell and Austin Dockery got a 3 to 0 forfeit win.
The middle school links teams return to the course on Monday when they travel to Franklin County to take on North and South. Tee off time is set for 3:30 PM.