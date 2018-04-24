CCMS Golf Drops Fayetteville

Coffee County got a pair of dominant wins as the team of Kolby McCormick and Kaleb Jones captured a 2 ½ to ½ win while Logan Hale singlehandedly dropped the Tigers #1 team by an identical 2 ½ to ½ score. Xavier Bartley, playing as a single, won over the Tiger duo he was playing by a final score of 2 to 1. The Coffee County team of Avery Hill and Caleb Jarrell split their match with Fayetteville earning 1 ½ flags.
Coffee Middle’s linksters now await the conclusion of the regular season matches for all the other teams before beginning play in the conference tournament. The dates, times and locations have not been announced, but Thunder Radio will keep you updated when the Raiders next match is scheduled.