CCMS Football Opens Season with Loss to Tullahoma

Travis Martin of CCMS football [Photo courtesy of Dana Giltner & Shannon Smith – DanasDigital.com / ShannonSmiles.com]

The Coffee County Middle School football team opened the 2018 season at home on Tuesday night.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series, the Red Raiders played host to Tullahoma.  Five turnovers cost the Raiders a chance at the upset as they fell 22 to 6 to the Wildcats.

Trailing 16 to 0 in the 2nd quarter, Coffee Middle put together a 2 minute, 6 play, 42 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 2 yard touchdown run from Travis Martin to cut the deficit to 16 to 6 at the half.  The Raiders were held to 15 yards and turned the ball over 4 times in the 2nd half to erase any chance at the comeback win.

Martin finished with a 40 yards on 11 carries.  Elijah Clemmons added 17 yards on 3 carries while Brendan Sheppard added 11 yards rushing on 2 carries.

The Red Raiders return to Carden-Jarrell Field next Tuesday.  They will play host to Lake Forest Middle School of Cleveland, TN.  Kickoff is set for 5 PM CDT.

