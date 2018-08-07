CCMS Football Opens Season with Loss to Tullahoma

Trailing 16 to 0 in the 2nd quarter, Coffee Middle put together a 2 minute, 6 play, 42 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 2 yard touchdown run from Travis Martin to cut the deficit to 16 to 6 at the half. The Raiders were held to 15 yards and turned the ball over 4 times in the 2nd half to erase any chance at the comeback win.
Martin finished with a 40 yards on 11 carries. Elijah Clemmons added 17 yards on 3 carries while Brendan Sheppard added 11 yards rushing on 2 carries.
The Red Raiders return to Carden-Jarrell Field next Tuesday. They will play host to Lake Forest Middle School of Cleveland, TN. Kickoff is set for 5 PM CDT.
